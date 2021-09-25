Menu

Canada-China relations
September 25 2021 1:23pm
05:24

What impact will Meng Wanzhou’s plea deal have on Canada/China relations?

Professor Gordon Houlden of the University of Alberta China Institute discusses the release of Meng Wanzhou and what the resolution means for Canada/China relations.

