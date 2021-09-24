Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 24 2021 10:13am
04:08

Eagle Feather News publisher retiring after 24 years

After nearly a quarter of a century of reporting Indigenous stories, John Lagimodiere is stepping down from publisher at Eagle Feather News. He joins Global News Morning to reflect on his time.

