Eagle Feather News publisher stepping down from role after 24 years

The publisher of Eagle Feather News is looking to hand over the monthly paper to the “next generation.”

“After 24 years of publishing a monthly paper and seven years of feeding a daily news website, Dee and I have made the decision to leave the media industry at the end of December,” John Lagimodiere wrote on Eagle Feather News’ website.

Lagimodiere told Global News the decision did not come lightly.

“I noticed I’m running out of energy. I ran out of ideas. I’m getting a bit stale. I think for myself personally, I need change. Also for the publication, I think it needs a new set of eyes. It needs some different energy for that next wave that is going to go.”

Lagimodiere reflected back on the paper’s coverage of big moments in the province.

Eagle Feather News’ first cover story was the election of Clément Chartier as Métis Nation president.

The paper has covered several other significant figures including Perry Bellegarde and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

“We’ve been involved with some historical stuff going all the way through the Starlight tours, through the (FSIN) Senator David Ahenakew trials, to the (Neil) Stonechild inquest,” Lagimodiere recalled.

As for what’s next for him, Lagimodiere said he’s been busy with his full-time job of organizing Indigenous awareness seminars which have been in demand.

“Several of the (Truth and Reconciliation) calls to action say to take Indigenous awareness training (to) understand the issues, so that’s been pulling me away from doing a lot of the paper stuff for a little bit. That’s a big part of the decision,” Lagimodiere said.

“I noticed as we walk on this path, things come to us. So we’ll see what comes as I keep walking on this path.”

Lagimodiere said Eagle Feather is looking forward to mentoring and supporting the next generation. Those interested can contact him at john@eaglefeathernews.ca.