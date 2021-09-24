Menu

Canada

Eagle Feather News publisher stepping down from role after 24 years

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Eagle Feather News publisher retiring after 24 years' Eagle Feather News publisher retiring after 24 years
WATCH: After nearly a quarter of a century of reporting Indigenous stories, John Lagimodiere is stepping down as publisher at Eagle Feather News.

The publisher of Eagle Feather News is looking to hand over the monthly paper to the “next generation.”

“After 24 years of publishing a monthly paper and seven years of feeding a daily news website, Dee and I have made the decision to leave the media industry at the end of December,” John Lagimodiere wrote on Eagle Feather News’ website.

Read more: Minister promises bill to make big tech pay publishers

Lagimodiere told Global News the decision did not come lightly.

“I noticed I’m running out of energy. I ran out of ideas. I’m getting a bit stale. I think for myself personally, I need change. Also for the publication, I think it needs a new set of eyes. It needs some different energy for that next wave that is going to go.”

Lagimodiere reflected back on the paper’s coverage of big moments in the province.

Eagle Feather News’ first cover story was the election of Clément Chartier as Métis Nation president.

Read more: After 119 years, the Lacombe Globe will soon print its final edition

The paper has covered several other significant figures including Perry Bellegarde and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

“We’ve been involved with some historical stuff going all the way through the Starlight tours, through the (FSIN) Senator David Ahenakew trials, to the (Neil) Stonechild inquest,” Lagimodiere recalled.

As for what’s next for him, Lagimodiere said he’s been busy with his full-time job of organizing Indigenous awareness seminars which have been in demand.

“Several of the (Truth and Reconciliation) calls to action say to take Indigenous awareness training (to) understand the issues, so that’s been pulling me away from doing a lot of the paper stuff for a little bit. That’s a big part of the decision,” Lagimodiere said.

Click to play video: 'Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication' Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication
Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication – Jun 4, 2021

“I noticed as we walk on this path, things come to us. So we’ll see what comes as I keep walking on this path.”

Lagimodiere said Eagle Feather is looking forward to mentoring and supporting the next generation. Those interested can contact him at john@eaglefeathernews.ca.

