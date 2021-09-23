Menu

September 23 2021 10:16pm
Bottoms up: Northern Manitoba bar commissions unique solid-gold shot glass

Gerald Lamontagne of the Snow Lake Motor Inn has invested in a unique project: a custom-made, solid-gold shot glass that any customer can use.

