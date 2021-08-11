Menu

bitcoin
August 11 2021 10:22am
02:52

Market and Business Report: August 11, 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Kevin Becker gives us the latest on CP Rail and the continued slump oil prices have been seeing.

