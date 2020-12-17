Economy December 17 2020 10:01am 02:45 Market and Business Report Dec. 17 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault updates us on Bitcoin, what inflation could look like in Canada, and we chat about Boeing and General Mills. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7528045/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7528045/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?