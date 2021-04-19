Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Economy
April 19 2021 10:29am
02:40

Market and Business Report April 19 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault kicks off the week with an update on Bitcoin’s rough weekend, and how the markets are reacting to Peloton and GameStop.

Advertisement

Video Home