Economy
January 11 2021 10:19am
03:12

Market and Business Report Jan. 11 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault talks about the US and Canadian job numbers, crypto currencies wild ride, and why twitter stock has taken a turn.

