Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
September 23 2021 9:30pm
01:00

Manitoba ends fiscal year $2.1B in deficit mostly thanks to COVID-19

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on more than just the health of Manitoba citizens — $2.1 billion is being added to the province’s debt load thanks mostly to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home