B.C. premier on urgent need for health-care funding from Ottawa, moving shared priorities forward
Premier John Horgan speaks to the media on Thursday afternoon following a remote meeting with the Council of Federation, an organization made up of Canadian premiers. Horgan says the premiers agreed there is an “urgent need to act on long-term sustainable health-care funding.” Horgan also said he spoke to the prime minister following Monday’s federal election and the need to continue moving their shared priorities forward.