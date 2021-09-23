Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to speak following post-election call with fellow premiers

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 3:26 pm
British Columbia Premier John Horgan, back left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau speak, at the Women Deliver kickoff event in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, November 16, 2017. View image in full screen
British Columbia Premier John Horgan, back left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau speak, at the Women Deliver kickoff event in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, November 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier John Horgan is set to speak to reporters for the first time since the federal election.

The B.C. premier is now the chair of the Council of Federation, the organization made up of the premiers across the country.

Horgan’s press conference is expected to start at 2 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on BC1 and here on the Global BC website.

Read more: Liberals projected to form minority government; Trudeau bills win as ‘clear mandate’

The event comes following a meeting between the premiers about the election results. The re-elected Liberal government promised to provide additional support to the provinces to help implement a vaccine card system.

On the campaign trail, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to launch a $1 billion COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund to support provinces and territories that implement a requirement for proof of vaccine credentials.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How will Liberals move forward with another minority government?' How will Liberals move forward with another minority government?
How will Liberals move forward with another minority government?

There are no details on how quickly provinces will be able to access the money and where the money will go.

The Liberals also committed to table legislation ensuring every business and organization that decides to require proof of vaccination from employees and customers can do so without fear of a legal challenge.

Read more: Quebec to table bill banning anti-vaccine protests outside hospitals, schools

Horgan is also expected to be asked about ongoing protests of health care workers and whether British Columbia will follow Quebec’s lead to implement protest exclusion areas around hospitals and schools.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

