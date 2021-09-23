Global News at Noon BC September 23 2021 3:56pm 00:50 New pictures released in murder investigation of B.C. woman RCMP have released new pictures in their investigation of the North Okanagan murder of a woman whose remains were found a year ago this week – hoping to generate new leads. Mounties reissue call for information about North Okanagan homicide REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8216390/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8216390/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?