Winnipeg Blue Bombers
September 22 2021 11:00am
03:48

Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate the 90’s

Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans catches up with Rod Hill, a member of the Bombers 1990 Grey Cup team.

