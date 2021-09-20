Election September 20 2021 6:57pm 01:54 Lethbridge residents head to polls for federal election Voters head to the polls on Monday to cast their ballots in the federal election. Eloise Therien has more on how Lethbridge residents are finding the voting experience. Lethbridge residents vote in 2021 federal election: ‘It took 10 minutes’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8206068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8206068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?