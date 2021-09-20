Menu

Fire
September 20 2021 6:54pm
02:06

Fire burning at Plains Midstream refinery near Fort Saskatchewan

Video from the Global 1 news helicopter shows a fire still burning hours after it broke out at the Plains Midstream refinery near Fort Saskatchewan on Monday afternoon.

