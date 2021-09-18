Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 18 2021 9:23pm
02:08

Confusion reigns over BC Vaccine Card enforcement

There is still confusion over when and how the BC Vaccine Card is being enforced and as Paul Johnson reports, it appears the type of service restaurants offer may be the deciding factor.

