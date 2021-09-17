Menu

News
September 17 2021 9:33pm
00:39

More than $50,000 raised at Habitat for Humanity Radiothon

More than $50,000 was raised at 680 CJOB’s Habitat for Humanity Beyond the Build Radiothon Friday.

