News September 17 2021 9:33pm 00:39 More than $50,000 raised at Habitat for Humanity Radiothon More than $50,000 was raised at 680 CJOB’s Habitat for Humanity Beyond the Build Radiothon Friday. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200883/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200883/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?