Global News at 10 Regina
September 16 2021 8:44pm
02:22

Saskatchewan brings mandatory masks back, proof of vaccination coming Oct. 1

The premier says the most effective tool we have against COVID-19 is vaccines and now if you choose not to be vaccinated, there will be consequences, including not being allowed access to public buildings.

