Global National
September 16 2021 8:34pm
02:07

Peel Region voters known for being vote switchers

Ontario’s densely populated Peel Region, including the city of Brampton, is packed with people who aren’t loyal to a particular political party. As David Akin explains, that make the area a fertile ground in the federal election.

