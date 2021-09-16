Global News at 10 Regina September 16 2021 9:27am 01:56 Saskatchewan teachers, experts call for mandatory masking in schools, public health restrictions With children back to school and COVID-19 cases up among kids, some experts say it’s time to bring back public health measures to protect those who cannot be vaccinated. Saskatchewan teachers, experts call for mandatory masking in schools, public health restrictions REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195244/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195244/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?