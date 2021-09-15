Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 15 2021 10:48am
04:22

Saskatoon councillor’s proposal to address speeding

Last week, a city committee stopped plans to reduce speed limits in residential streets. Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton joins Global News Morning with one program he thinks could address speeding drivers.

