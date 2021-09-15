Global News Morning Halifax September 15 2021 6:17am 05:46 Creating Family Routines While Reducing Your Carbon Footprint The Accidental Environmentalist, Julia Grieve, shares easy tips on how to get your family back into daily routines, while limiting your environmental impact. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191715/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191715/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?