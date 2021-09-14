Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 14 2021 7:53am
06:00

Foodie Tuesday: Made with Local

Sheena Russell, founder and CEO of Dartmouth-based company, @madewithlocal, shows us how to make school-safe chocolate chip energy bites with Made with Local Granola Bar Mix.

