Canada September 10 2021 5:20pm 01:16 'I'm frustrated we had to': Alberta health minister defends COVID-19 vaccine incentive Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro defended the province's $100 incentive to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while saying he is frustrated that step was needed.