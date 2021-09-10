Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 10 2021 5:20pm
01:16

‘I’m frustrated we had to’: Alberta health minister defends COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro defended the province’s $100 incentive to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while saying he is frustrated that step was needed.

Advertisement

Video Home