Canada September 10 2021 4:35pm 01:53 City of Kingston increases fines, names partygoers to crack down on gatherings The City of Kingston will be increasing fines, naming those fined and ramping up enforcement to curb continuing large street parties in the University District. City of Kingston increases fines, names partygoers to crack down on gatherings REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8181788/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8181788/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?