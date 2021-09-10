Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 10 2021 10:04am
01:44

Regina Symphony Orchestra to require proof of vaccination, masks at upcoming shows

Another business in Regina has put their own rules in place to require proof of vaccination from patrons.

