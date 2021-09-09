Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 9 2021 9:24pm
Ocean cleanup crew return to Victoria with 8 tonnes of plastic pollution

A crew of sailors has returned to Victoria with 8 tonnes of ocean garbage, the latest step in what they hope will be a mission to clean up the world’s oceans. Kylie Stanton reports.

