Canada
September 9 2021 7:29pm
00:57

Postponing surgeries at Alberta hospitals about creating immediate capacity for COVID-19 cases

Dr. Verna Yiu explains the immediate actions Alberta Health Services is taking to reduce the stress on the health-care system in the wake of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

