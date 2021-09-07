Menu

COVID-19
September 7 2021 7:00pm
01:45

COVID opinions in schools

The new school year comes as COVID-19 and other public health measures have led to heated debates in our communities. As Joe Scarpelli reports, some worry those debates might spill over to the classroom.

