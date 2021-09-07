COVID-19 September 7 2021 7:00pm 01:45 COVID opinions in schools The new school year comes as COVID-19 and other public health measures have led to heated debates in our communities. As Joe Scarpelli reports, some worry those debates might spill over to the classroom. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173473/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173473/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?