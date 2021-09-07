Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
September 7 2021 1:05pm
01:39

After classmate died by suicide, Alberta teen wants everyone to learn signs of crisis

After a former classmate died by suicide, a young student has developed a free app to help more people in crisis. Kendra Slugoski reports.

