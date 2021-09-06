Menu

Environment
September 6 2021 2:17pm
00:18

Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks

Alberta Parks closed Rockwall Trail near the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre on Sunday because “multiple” grizzlies are frequenting the area. The trail is closed until further notice.

