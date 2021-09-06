Environment September 6 2021 2:17pm 00:18 Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks Alberta Parks closed Rockwall Trail near the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre on Sunday because “multiple” grizzlies are frequenting the area. The trail is closed until further notice. Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8170365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8170365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?