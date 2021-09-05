Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks

Alberta Parks closed Rockwall Trail near the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre on Sunday because “multiple” grizzlies are frequenting the area.
The trail is closed until further notice.
Alberta Parks reminded visitors that bears can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis Country.
To avoid a surprise bear encounter, the agency advises you to make noise, travel in groups, be aware of surroundings, keep pets on leashes and carry bear spray.
Report bear sightings at 403-591-7755.
