Environment

Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 3:04 pm
A grizzly bear in Alberta. View image in full screen
A grizzly bear in Alberta. Getty Images

Alberta Parks closed Rockwall Trail near the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre on Sunday because “multiple” grizzlies are frequenting the area.

The trail is closed until further notice.

Alberta Parks reminded visitors that bears can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis Country.

Read more: Kananaskis Country mountains closed after grizzly with cubs charged at person

To avoid a surprise bear encounter, the agency advises you to make noise, travel in groups, be aware of surroundings, keep pets on leashes and carry bear spray.

Report bear sightings at 403-591-7755.

