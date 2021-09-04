Global News at 10 Regina September 4 2021 7:40pm 02:09 Experts discuss options to boost Sask. vaccination rates With Saskatchewan lagging behind the rest of the country on vaccine uptake, some are suggesting new strategies are needed to get more people rolling up their sleeves. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8168317/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8168317/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?