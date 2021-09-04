Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 4 2021 7:40pm
02:09

Experts discuss options to boost Sask. vaccination rates

With Saskatchewan lagging behind the rest of the country on vaccine uptake, some are suggesting new strategies are needed to get more people rolling up their sleeves.

Advertisement

Video Home