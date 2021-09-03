BC1 September 3 2021 7:42pm 00:29 ‘Billy’ the goat spotted shopping at B.C. store A Comox Valley big box store had a surprise visitor this week. Global News viewers Karis and Kyla Cordick were shopping with their mom when they ran into a goat perusing the purses at the Winners in Courtenay. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8166952/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8166952/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?