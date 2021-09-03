Menu

Education
September 3 2021 11:13am
03:54

Return to school for Manitoba teachers

Manitoba Teachers’ Society vice president Nathan Martindale talks about the Province scrapping Bill 64, and explains how some teachers are feeling as staff and students return to school in Manitoba.

