Global News at 10 Regina September 1 2021 7:30pm 01:44 Severe summer storm causes serious damages The storm rolled through Regina just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night, bringing with it high winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail. Regina pummelled with hail in late summer storm REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8160507/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8160507/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?