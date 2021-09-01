Menu

The Morning Show
September 1 2021 10:35am
04:24

Special ‘Come From Away’ broadcast set to air

Real life Gander Mayor Claude Elliott and his Broadway counterpart Joel Hatch stop by to chat about the release of the Tony Award winning musical Come From Away on Apple TV Plus.

