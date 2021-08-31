Catching up with Naheed Nenshi: Calgary’s first Muslim mayor, 11 years later

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi was first elected in 2011, becoming the first Muslim mayor of a major Canadian city. Since then, he’s grappled with multiple challenges, from Alberta’s economic downturn to climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and how anger among some members of the public has grown. Before he leaves office, Global National’s Dawna Friesen sits down with Nenshi to talk about politics, the province’s future, and what’s next.