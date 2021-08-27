Menu

Canada
August 27 2021 5:49pm
02:22

Broadband project for Leeds and Thousand Islands area gets cancelled

The township has cancelled its plan to construct a high-speed broadband network for the region after what seems to be a problem with the application process.

