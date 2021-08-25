Global News Morning Montreal August 25 2021 8:28am 04:40 Dragon Boat Race The 16th annual FL Fuller Landau CanSupport Dragon Boat Race is back on the water this year! Cedars CanSupport Director Dr. Virginia Lee joins Global’s Laura Casella with all the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8139207/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8139207/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?