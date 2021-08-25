Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 25 2021 8:28am
04:40

Dragon Boat Race

The 16th annual FL Fuller Landau CanSupport Dragon Boat Race is back on the water this year! Cedars CanSupport Director Dr. Virginia Lee joins Global’s Laura Casella with all the details.

