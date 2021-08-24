Menu

Canada
August 24 2021 5:06pm
01:59

Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened

A string of cashbox thefts at roadside food stands has left the Picton, Ont. community disheartened as OPP continues to investigate.

