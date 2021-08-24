Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened

By Megan King Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened' Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened
WATCH: A string of cashbox thefts at roadside food stands has left the Picton, Ont. community disheartened as OPP continues to investigate.

Jocelyn Buggie says it was last Friday that she and her family realized their roadside stand on County Road 8 at their family-owned Sunnydale Farms had been robbed.

“We were sitting on the deck and noticed a car, and when they left we came directly out and the cashbox had been emptied for the second time that day,” said Buggie.

Buggie says she posted news about the theft on Facebook shortly after realizing the cashbox had been emptied again.

After not that long, she says, she started receiving messages from other stand owners in the area, telling her they had been robbed as well.

Read more: SIU says Kingston man responsible for injuries after jumping from balcony

Buggie says the whole experience has been frustrating and disheartening.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s one thing to know that you have strangers coming and going in your driveway everyday. But you know that they have good intentions,” said Buggie.

Trending Stories

“But, to know that there’s somebody that’s coming with ill will, it kind of makes you a little unnerved. Especially when you’re sitting in the yard and it’s happening right under your nose.”

Buggie says she’s now contemplating getting rid of the cashbox system altogether and sticking to email money transfers instead.

Jane Forbes is a regular customer at Sunnydale Farms and says the thefts are disappointing.

“This is, you know, someone’s livelihood and it’s such a lovely community, that it’s unfortunate that someone is kind of ruining it for others,” said Forbes.

Read more: 3 arrested after $40K of copper wire stolen from business near Smiths Falls: OPP

Buggie says she has reported the thefts to the Ontario Provincial Police.

A statement from the Prince Edward County OPP reads:

“The Prince Edward County OPP are continuing their investigation regarding the theft of cash boxes from road side stands. The police also encourage other victims to come forward and report any similar thefts which may have occurred at their establishments.”

Story continues below advertisement

Buggie says she’s aware of at least eight other stands that have been robbed in the region, but she’s hopeful now that a suspect vehicle and license plate have been identified, there may be an end to the rash thefts.

Kingston tagOntario Provincial Police tagmoney tagPrince Edward County tagpicton tagThefts tagRobbed tagSunnydale Farms tagchashbox tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers