Napanee OPP investigate potential gunshot

Lennox and Addington OPP are investigating after they say a firearm was discharged in a residential area.

Police say it happened on Isabella Street East in Napanee on the morning of Nov. 23 just before 8 a.m.

A loud noise, similar to a gunshot was heard and a black pickup truck immediately left the area.

Police have released a still image from a video clip that shows the black pickup truck in hopes the public can help find the truck and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox and Addington OPP.

