Crime

Napanee OPP investigate potential gunshot

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened' Picton, Ont. cashbox thefts leave locals disheartened
A string of cashbox thefts at roadside food stands has left the Picton, Ont. community disheartened as OPP continues to investigate – Aug 24, 2021

Lennox and Addington OPP are investigating after they say a firearm was discharged in a residential area.

Police say it happened on Isabella Street East in Napanee on the morning of Nov. 23 just before 8 a.m.

Read more: 2 arrested in Napanee drug trafficking investigation: OPP

A loud noise, similar to a gunshot was heard and a black pickup truck immediately left the area.

Police have released a still image from a video clip that shows the black pickup truck in hopes the public can help find the truck and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox and Addington OPP.

 

