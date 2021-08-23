Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 23 2021 8:18pm
01:41

Nurses, doctors struggle with low morale during 4th COVID-19 wave

Health-care professionals in Alberta are dealing with low morale as the province copes with a fourth wave of COVID-19. Julia Wong reports.

Advertisement

Video Home