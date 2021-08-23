Menu

Canada
August 23 2021 5:02pm
01:45

Kingston companies consider mandatory vaccine policy for employees

Following the lead of the provincial and federal governments, many large scale public employers in Kingston are implementing or considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

