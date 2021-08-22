Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 22 2021 9:21pm
01:52

Tensions escalate at Fairy Creek blockade

RCMP say one protester and one police officer were injured on Saturday while arrests were being made on a road leading into the Fairy Creek watershed. Paul Johnson reports.

