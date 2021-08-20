Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
August 20 2021 5:14pm
01:52

N.S. election: 2021 voter turnout slightly above historic low

Only 55 per cent of eligible voters in the province cast their vote in the provincial election on Tuesday – making this election have the second-lowest voter turnout since 1960. Amber Fryday explains why.

