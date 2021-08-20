Global News at 6 Halifax August 20 2021 5:14pm 01:52 N.S. election: 2021 voter turnout slightly above historic low Only 55 per cent of eligible voters in the province cast their vote in the provincial election on Tuesday – making this election have the second-lowest voter turnout since 1960. Amber Fryday explains why. Nova Scotia voter turnout in Tuesday’s election was 55 per cent — near historic low REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8129793/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8129793/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?