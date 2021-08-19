Menu

COVID-19
August 19 2021 8:03pm
01:33

Fourth wave warning in Manitoba

A Manitoba ICU doctor is bracing for a fourth wave of COVID-19 that could be similar to the second wave. And he says it could be just weeks away and particularly dangerous for kids. Joe Scarpelli reports.

