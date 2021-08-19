Man in his 40s Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 victim, 27 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are reporting one additional death connected to COVID-19 and 27 new cases of the virus.

A release from the province Thursday says the latest victim is a man in 40s from the Winnipeg Health region.

According to a provincial website tracking cases, four of the new infections were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, five new cases come from the Prairie Mountain Health region, nine new cases were identified in the Southern Health region, eight new cases come from the Winnipeg Health region, and one new case was found in the Northern Health region.

Health data shows 297 COVID-19 cases remain active in Manitoba including 178 confirmed to be variants of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

0:50 COVID-19: Manitoba approves vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12 this year COVID-19: Manitoba approves vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12 this year

The five-day test positivity rate is 1.9 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of Thursday morning 69 Manitobans are in hospital as a result of the virus and 14 COVID-19 patients are in ICU.

Meanwhile a new outbreak has been declared at Selkirk Regional Health Centre surgical unit in Selkirk.

Manitoba has recorded a total of 58,134 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases after three previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

Story continues below advertisement

The deaths of 1,188 Manitobans have been connected to COVID-19 since the first case was identified in the province in March 2020.

As of Thursday morning 81.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans now have at least one vaccine dose of vaccine while 74.8 per cent are fully immunized, according to a provincial website tracking vaccinations.

Earlier this week the province said the Leila vaccine supersite will stop taking appointments after August 30. Staff will continue to have the option to work at the RBC site or other immunization clinics.

The province reported 37 new cases Wednesday and 24 new cases Tuesday.

1:43 Calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for care home staff Calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for care home staff – Aug 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.