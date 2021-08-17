Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 17 2021 8:13pm
01:23

3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel approved in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government says residents who received a combination of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for international travel.

Advertisement

Video Home