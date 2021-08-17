Global News at 10 Regina August 17 2021 8:13pm 01:23 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel approved in Saskatchewan The Saskatchewan government says residents who received a combination of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for international travel. 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel approved in Saskatchewan REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8120537/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8120537/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?